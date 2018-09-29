Operation Football Week 6: Wayne at Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) - It was rivalry night in Centerville with the Elks hosting the Wayne Warriors.

Wayne opens up the scoring in the first quarter on this keeper by Rashad McKee. 14 yards as he falls in for the touchdown, 7 nothing warriors.

The Elks have an answer. Freshman quarterback Chase Harrison fires a strike to senior Corey Burnett, and watch him o'ley not one but 2 defenders, then dives into the end zone for the game tying touchdown.

Second quarter, the Warriors go to the air. Rashad McKee with the deep ball to Steven Victoria who jumps up to make the catch then takes it to the house.. Wayne back in front 14 to 7.

But Brent Ullery kept his Elks fighting late first half, Chase Harrison with a screen pass to Burnette and he's gone, touchdown.

The Warriors came up big in the second half as Wayne knocks off Centerville 35 to 21.