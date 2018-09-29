Operation Football Week 6: Preble Shawnee at Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) - Franklin hosted Preble Shawnee Friday night.
Early in the first quarter Wildcats Senior linebacker Matt Centers became the school's all-time leading tackler by producing his 398th take-down.
A fumbled punt sets-up the first touchdown of the night. Preble Shawnee's James Gibson takes the pitch from Jake Green. The sophomore tailback untouched for the 6-yard score.
Franklin trying to answer... the pass to the end zone is picked-off by Austin Tutt.
Austin Tutt breaking tackles and breaking-away for the 100-yard interception return and the Arrows take charge with a 14-nothing lead.
In the second quarter, the Wildcats get rollin'. Jake Bowermaster slings the scree pass to Champ Howard, the senior receiver a real champ on this play as he breaks a couple of tackles and takes it to the six-yards line.
On the next play Gage Johnson takes the handoff and the junior running back takes it into the end zone. The Wildcats trailed 14-7 at halftime and went on to win it 21-14.
