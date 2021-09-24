Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Miami Valley News
What happened to Gabby Petito?
Coronavirus in Ohio
Ohio
Saving You Money
Jamie’s Journey
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. and World
Crime
Entertainment News
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 6: Centerville Elks
Video
Top Stories
Gov. DeWine discusses booster shot for Ohioans, Vax-2-School incentive
Video
GOP review finds no proof Arizona election was stolen from Trump
Gallery
Pennsylvania students charged in alleged plot to attack school on Columbine anniversary
Video
Gabby Petito’s mom makes bracelets in daughter’s honor, says ‘celebrate and enjoy life’
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Jamie’s Journey
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
2 NEWS Live Stream
Video Center
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Sports
The Big Game
Operation Football
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Japan 2020
Operation Football Scoreboard
Top Stories
Operation Football Game of the Week 6: Brookville at Valley View
Video
Top Stories
Operation Football Week 6: Springfield at Fairmont
Operation Football Week 6: Coldwater at Anna
Video
Operation Football Week 6: Ponitz at Dunbar
Video
Operation Football Band of the Week 6: Centerville Jazz Band
Video
Working For You
Feeding America
Celebrating Mark Allan
Remarkable Women of Dayton
Honoring Black History
Mental Health in Ohio
Give A Little Love
Coats for Kids
Clear the Shelters
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Food For Friends
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Miami Valley domestic violence resources
Buy Local
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
RMHC gives family from Russia home far away from home
Video
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage: Dayton man involved in supporting, bringing awareness to Hispanic organizations
Video
95-year-old steel guitar legend preparing for annual show
Video
Darke County historical church closed since 1905 welcoming people for homecoming service
Video
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Recipes
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Look years younger in minutes at Jiva Med Spa
Video
Top Stories
October’s Great Ohio Toy Show
Video
Top Stories
Pet of the Week
Video
Catholic Social Services celebrating 100 years
Video
Azra’s Provencal Vegetable Soup
Video
National Voter Registration Day
Video
Programming
Live Shows
Video Center
Dayton’s CW
What’s on WDTN?
What’s on Dayton’s CW
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
NewsNation Channel Finder
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
JOBS
More
About WDTN
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
WDTN Newsletters
Meet The Team
Report It
BestReviews
Work For Us
WDTN 2 NEWS App
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Operation Football Week 6: Ponitz at Dunbar
Operation Football
Posted:
Sep 24, 2021 / 11:34 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 24, 2021 / 11:34 PM EDT
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dunbar took on Ponitz at Welcome Stadium.
Dunbar bests Ponitz 9-12.
”
More from Operation Football
Game of the Week
Big Play of the Night
Band of the Week
Cheerleaders of the Week
Operation Football Game of the Week 6: Brookville at Valley View
Video
Game of the week preview: Brookville at Valley View
Video
Operation Football Game of the Week 5: Centerville at Northmont
Video
Game of the week preview: Centerville at Northmont
Video
Operation Football Game of the Week 4: Springfield at Wayne
Video
Game of the week preview: Springfield at Wayne
Video
Operation Football Game of the Week 3: Milton-Union at Oakwood
Video
Game of the week preview: Milton-Union vs Oakwood
Video
Operation Football Game of the Week 2: Trotwood at Fairmont
Video
Operation Football Game of the Week 1: Tippecanoe at Bellbrook
Video
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 5: Eaton Eagles
Video
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 4: Springfield Wildcats
Video
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 3: Marion Local Flyers
Video
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 2: Trotwood at Fairmont
Video
Operation Football Week 6 Big Play of the Night: Carroll’s Ryan Chapman
Video
Operation Football Big Play of the Night 5: Belmont’s Tavon Hardwick
Video
Operation Football Week 3 Big Play of the Night
Video
Operation Football Week 2 Big Play of the Night: Waynesville Spartans
Video
Operation Football Week 1 Big Play of the Night:
Video
Operation Football Big Play of the Night 10: Alter Knights
Video
Operation Football Band of the Week 6: Centerville Jazz Band
Video
Operation Football Bank of the Week 5: Stebbins Marching Indians
Video
Operation Football Band of the Week 4: Franklin Marching Wildcats
Video
Operation Football Band of the Week 3: Fairmont Marching Firebirds
Video
Operation Football Band of the Week 2: Beavercreek Marching Beavers
Video
Operation Football Band of the Week 1: Chaminade-Julienne Eagle Pride Marching Band
Video
Operation Football Band of the Week 6: Bellbrook Marching Golden Eagles
Video
Operation Football Band of the Week 5: Stebbins Marching Indians
Video
Operation Football Band of the Week 4: Fairmont Marching Firebirds
Video
Operation Football Week 3 Band of the Week: Xenia Marching Buccaneers
Video
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 6: Dunbar Wolverines
Video
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 5: Miamisburg Vikings
Video
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 4: Centerville Elks
Video
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 3: Vandalia-Butler Aviators
Video
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 2: Oakwood Lumberjacks
Video
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 6: Brookville Blue Devils
Video
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 5: Troy Trojans
Video
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 4: Carroll Patriots
Video
Operation Football Week Cheerleaders of the Week 3: Tecumseh Arrow Cheerleaders
Video
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 2: Waynesville Spartans
Video
As Seen on 2 News
Darke County hospital latest to report high patient load, and limited staffing due to COVID-19 cases
Video
RTA to expand door-to-door services for seniors
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Trending Stories
Community reacts after 2 Miamisburg Middle School employees die in a week
Video
Operation Football
Video
Bethel High School Homecoming and football game delayed due to threat
Have you seen him? Kettering Police searching for fraud suspect
Video
Download the I Love Dayton ringtone
Don't Miss
It’s pumpkin time! Where to find your fall adventure in the Miami Valley
Millions of Boppy newborn loungers recalled after 8 infants die
Home sales dipped in August after two months of increases
More stories not to miss...
BestReviews
Best LED grow lights
Best car trash bag
Best swing set
More BestReviews
Latest News Videos
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 6: Centerville Elks
Video
Gov. DeWine discusses booster shot for Ohioans, Vax-2-School incentive
Video
DA: Dunmore High School students charged with conspiring attack on 25th anniversary of Columbine shootings | Eyewitness News
Video
Gabby Petito's mom makes bracelets in daughter's honor, says 'celebrate and enjoy life'
Video
Glenwood Caverns death investigation released
Video
Government shutdown looms amid federal budget feud
Video
More News