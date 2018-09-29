Operation Football Week 6: Piqua at Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) - Up the road in Sidney it was the Yellow Jackets taking on Piqua.

They played for the Throwback Helmet, Sidney won it last year 34-33.

This game would be tight as well. 1st qarter. Jackets’ ball... Rya Dunham nearly picked off but somehow gets it to Lathan Jones for the nice pick up.

But the drive would stall, and the Jackets would miss a field goal.

We move ahead to the second quarter. Sidney on 4th and 5 try the quick kick but it's blocked. Brennan Toopes scoops it up, he rumbles for the end zone but is tripped up inside the five.

Moments later Micah Karn on 3rd and goal punches it in from 4 yds out... 7-0 Piqua.

It wouldn't stay that way for long. Jackets’ next drive, Rya Dunham fires deep, finds Darron Taborn behind the defense... 53 yds for the score... Sidney Memorial Stadium rocking... but Piqua roars back to win it 14-12.