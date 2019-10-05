Operation Football Week 6: Milton Union at Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Milton Union went into Friday night 5-0 and ranked 10th in Division 4. The Bulldogs faced a tough test on the road against 4-1 Waynesville in a battle for first place in the SWBL Buckeye division.
Waynesville bested the Milton Union Bulldogs 21-35.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.