Operation Football Week 6: Miami East at Covington

COVINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) - In second quarter Miami East at Covington action the Buccs are on the move.

Quarterback Cade Schmelzer finds Parker Dysinger and the senior hits hard, loses the ball.

It’s picked up by the Vikings’ Nick Levalley, and the Junior defensive back carries it down to the 30 yard line.

Miami East tries to capitalize on the turnover but Covington responds with the big sack by Parker Dysinger, making amends on that play, and the Vikings come away empty.

The Buccs back on the attack, Cade Schmelzer calls his own number and takes off up the middle and then down the sidelines for big yards.

The stellar play leads to a score.. Duncan Cooper in the handoff is hit. he fumbles by Covington's Jesse Fisher and carries it into the end zone for the touchdown.

The Buccs go on to victory over the Vikings 19-17.