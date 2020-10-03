Operation Football Week 6: Franklin at Brookville

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Brookville was at home tonight looking to bounce back from their only loss of the season. The Blue Devils hosting the Wildcats.

Brookville goes on to beat Franklin 14 – 6, making up for their previous loss.

