Operation Football Week 6: Franklin at Brookville

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Brookville was at home tonight looking to bounce back from their only loss of the season. The Blue Devils hosting the Wildcats.
Brookville goes on to beat Franklin 14 – 6, making up for their previous loss.
by: WDTN.com StaffPosted: / Updated:
