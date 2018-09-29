Operation Football Week 6: Fairmont at Miamisburg
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) - The latest playoff computer ratings released earlier this week had Fairmont fourth in the Division 1 Region 3, with undefeated Miamisburg right behind them at number five.
The two GWOC heavyweights squared off down in Miamisburg at Holland Field.
It’s the Firebirds firing on all cylinders on their opening drive, Jesse Deglow goes down the far sideline for a 21 yard gain.
The Senior running back moves the sticks, then the Senior quarterback getting it done with his legs.
Braden Miller goes up the gut of the defense for a 43 yard score. Fairmont throws the first punch and leads 7-0.
The home team swings back and Miamisburg feeds Jon Yerkins.
The Senior takes off for a 38 yard touchdown and we end the quarter 7-7.
Second quarter, it’s Fairmont using special teams to set their offense up.
Chase Fugate makes the grab, heads toward Miamisburg’s sideline, and cuts back across the field.
This is a 45 yard return for the Firebirds and they capitalize off the major gain, the toss goes to Aaron Jackson.
He sprints down the far sideline for a 13 yard score, 13-7 Fairmont.
But Miamisburg goes 90 yards at the end of the half to retake the lead.
First, it’s Zion Lewis making the diving grab at the 2 yard line to set up 1st and goal.
Then it’s Tate Vongsy calling his own number on the Quarterback keeper, touchdown Vikings.
But the Firebirds will hand the Burg its first loss of the season, Fairmont defeats Miamisburg 25-24.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
