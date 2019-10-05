Operation Football Week 6: Centerville at Wayne

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – One of the most intense rivalries in the Miami Valley was renewed Friday night as Centerville, winners of three straight, made the trek to Huber Heights to take on a hungry Wayne team that was coming off its first win of the season.
Centerville took home the road win over Wayne 27-21.
