Operation Football Week 6: Centerville at Wayne

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – One of the most intense rivalries in the Miami Valley was renewed Friday night as Centerville, winners of three straight, made the trek to Huber Heights to take on a hungry Wayne team that was coming off its first win of the season.

Centerville took home the road win over Wayne 27-21.

” ”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.