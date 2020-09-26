Operation Football Week 5: West Carrollton at Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Pirates of West Carrollton sailed to Sidney Friday night to take on the Yellow Jackets.

But the Pirates got stung when Sidney takes the win 20-32.

