Operation Football Week 5: Wayne at Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Miamisburg is looking to stay in the hunt for a Greater Western Ohio Conference championship with a battle against Wayne.

Both teams trying to rebound after tough losses last week.

The first points courtesy of Vikings senior Thomas Monnig, his 34-yard field goal splits the uprights.

Late first quarter the Warriors looking to punch it in on 3rd and one on the five. The football comes out at the goal line and the fumble is recovered by the Burg’s Corwyn Hurt, big break for the Vikings.

Better result for Wayne on its next possession — the handoff goes to Tyler Dorsey, the senior tailback just mows everybody over on the 8-yard touchdown taking it to 7-3 Warriors.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Vikings’ Preston Barr field the ball inside the five, the sophomore speedster gets to the outside and he’s charging right down the sideline. Nobody catching Barr as he returns the kickoff 96-yards for the touchdown!

Miamisburg led with a 10-7 lead at halftime but Wayne comes back to win the night with a score of 34-20.