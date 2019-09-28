Operation Football Week 5: Urbana at Springfield Shawnee

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Shawnee, the winners of three straight, were looking to keep on rolling as the Braves hosted Urbana on Friday. The Hillclimbers were still searching for their first win of the season.

The Hillclimbers, however, were unsucessful in that feat, get rolled by Shawnee 41-0 on the road as the Braves improved to 4-1.

