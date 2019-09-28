Operation Football Week 5: Tippecanoe at West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Still in search of its first win of the season, the West Carrollton Pirates hosted Tippecanoe on Friday night at DOC Stadium, hoping to capture that elusive first win.

It was an offensive show in West Carrollton on Friday night but it was Tippecanoe coming out on top 57-34

