Operation Football Week 5: Tippecanoe at Stebbins

Operation Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Stebbins hosting Tippecanoe and both are 3-1, both hungry for the win and a bump up to 4-1.

The Indians on the move, senior quarterback Nate Keller on the keeper for a nice gain. Then, Omar Holloway taking the handoff and bringing it right into your living room — but Stebbins drive would stall.

Tippecanoe’s turn to drive, Liam Pornosky completing the pass to Cole Coppock. The drive ends when Pornosky scores on the QB keeper, the Red Devils take a 14-0 lead.

The mighty Indians come back, Keller churning up more yards with his legs. Moments later Keller using his arm this time, the pass to Adrian Norton and the junior receiver takes it to the house to make it a 17-7 game.

Tippecanoe won’t be denied by Stebbins, 50-24, the Red Devils take down the Indians.

