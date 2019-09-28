Operation Football Week 5: Stebbins at Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – After winning their first week games, both Stebbins and Fairborn had fallen in their last three games before meeting up on Friday night.
However, it was Fairborn that notched the win, improving to 2-3 with a 32-15 win over Stebbins.
