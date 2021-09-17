Operation Football Week 5: Piqua at Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Undefeated Piqua visiting Sidney up in Shelby County, and things did not start well for the home team.

First play of the game, the Yellow Jackets pass is picked off by Bryson Roberts, he takes it back 20-yards for a touchdown, seven seconds into the game and Piqua is up 7-0 on the road.

Yellow Jackets defense also makin gso plays early with Piqua going for it on 4th down but E.J. Davis blows it up and gets a turnover on downs.

Here’s what they play for, the battered helmet, it’s gone to Piqua four years in a row.

The Indians had no intention of letting it go this year — second quarter and Brady Ouhl goes for it all, he connects deep with Ryan Brown, 62-yards for the score. Piqua rolling 14-0.

The Indians did not let up, Oul hits Giovanni Barron on the slant, 27-yards to the 2nd yard line. Two plays later, Ouhl calls his own number — touchdown Indians!

Piqua improves 5-0 with a 42-7 victory at Sidney.