Operation Football Week 5: Milton-Union at Troy Christian

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A big matchup in the Three-Rivers Conference between Milton-Union and Troy Christian, both teams came in at 3-1.

Eagles down eight at the half and early third quarter, the Bulldogs defense comes up with the safety — Bulldogs up 10 on the road.

But, the Eagles defense made some big plays of its own. Bulldogs trying to extend the lead but Josh Ronicker picks off the pass and takes it deep into Bulldogs territory.

On the ensuing drive, Eagles facing a 4th down they go for it but they won’t get it. Connor Yates and Ethan Lane make the big stop for Milton-Union.

The Bulldogs go back to work on offense, Nate Morter hits Blake Brumbaugh deep down the sideline, Bulldogs in business. That last play sets Mason Grudich for a 28-yard field goal! 22-9 Milton-Union out in front.

Early 4th quarter and the Bulldogs putting it away. Jordan Foose from five yards out and he’s in for the touchdown — 22-9 Milton-Union.

Milton-Union gets the 20 point win at Troy Christian 29-9.