Operation Football Week 5: Meadowdale at Troy Christian

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – It hasn’t been easy going for the Meadowdale Lions and the Troy Christian Eagles as both teams went into their match-up with 0-4 records, meaning one team would pick up its first win in Week 5.

Troy Christian picked up the win in convincing fashion, knocking off the Lions 44-6.

” ”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.