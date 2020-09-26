Operation Football Week 5: Marion Local at Minster

MINSTER, Ohio (WDTN) – Defending state champ Marion Local is expected to once again soar deep into the playoff against this year. The undefeated Flyers ranked number one in Division 7 on the road tonight at Minster.
Marion Local handled their business Friday night remaining undefeated this season, blanking Minster 28-0.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- First fall weekend will be warm, breezy and slightly humid
- Reds say broadcaster Thom Brennaman resigns after anti-gay slur
- Oklahoma mom warns of the dangers of open-air carbon monoxide poisoning after her son dies after a day on the lake
- 84-year-old man taking photos of boys outside Missouri grade school charged with child porn
- Cancer medications in short supply as hospitals battle COVID-19 south of the border