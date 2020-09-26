Operation Football Week 5: Marion Local at Minster

MINSTER, Ohio (WDTN) – Defending state champ Marion Local is expected to once again soar deep into the playoff against this year. The undefeated Flyers ranked number one in Division 7 on the road tonight at Minster.

Marion Local handled their business Friday night remaining undefeated this season, blanking Minster 28-0.

