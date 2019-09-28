Operation Football Week 5: Marion Local at Anna

ANNA, Ohio (WDTN) – The MAC is the toughest conference in the State of Ohio. So, whenever two of its teams square off, it’s usually a big deal. Such was the case on Friday night up in Anna where the 4-0 Rockets played host to 3-1 Marion Local.
For the first time in the 2019 season, Anna took a loss, losing to Marion Local 17-14 at home.
