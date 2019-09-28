Operation Football Week 5: Graham at Tecumseh

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Coming off its fourth straight loss to start the season, Tecumseh was looking to straighten the arrow against a Graham team that came into the game with a 2-2 record.

It took a late go-ahead score but Tecumseh got its first win of the season, knocking off Graham 21-17.

