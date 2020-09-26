Operation Football Week 5: Fort Loramie at Twin Valley South

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) - It's supposed to be just the halfway point of the high school football season but things being what they are, week five is the second to last week before the playoff kickoff. That means huge games in every corner of the Miami Valley.

Friday night saw a showdown in Tipp City between the top two teams in the Miami Valley League. Piqua traveled to Tippecanoe in our Premier Health Game of the Week.