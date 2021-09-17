Operation Football Week 5: Fairmont at Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairmont up with four wins and no losses, looking to keep its perfect score at Springboro.

We come in late second quarter, and the Firebirds Soso Poe finds an ally down the sideline and picks up big yardage. Just six seconds to go in the half, Male’K Hillon goes to the air and connects with Asa Hester and it’s the odl hook and ladder. The ‘Boro defense stops him short of the goal line, game tied at 7-7 at the break.

Third quarter, the Panthers defense strikes again. Fairmont going for it on a 4th and long but the running back is stopped short by Nathan Coy.

In the fourth quarter, Fairmont running back Drew Baker takes it in from two yards out to give Fairmont the lead, but Springboro comes back to score late and win it 15-14.