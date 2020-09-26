Operation Football Week 5: Fairborn at Stebbins

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Edmundson Stadium in Riverside saw Stebbins take on Fairborn.

Stebbins improved to 4-1 with a win over Fairborn 21-29.

