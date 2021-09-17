Operation Football Week 5: Eaton at Waynesville

Operation Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A showdown in the Southwestern Buckeye League between division leaders Eaton and Waynesville, both entering tonight 4-0.

On the Eagles first possession, backed up in their own end, Brook Ebright fires to Leslie Orr who picks up the first down and gives them a little breathing room. Later on that same drive, facing a 4th and 13, Ebright scrambles and finds Josh Marin in the end zone for touchdown — 7-0 Eaton on top.

It’s Waynesville with the ball, backed up but the Spartan pass is tipped and intercepted by Devon raider and he takes it to the house for a pick six! 14-0 Eaton Eagles still on top.

And Eaton wasn’t letting up, Ebright going to the air and deep down field to Orr, who makes the catch, bounces off the defender and stretches in for the touchdown.

The Eagles soaring past the Spartans 35-7.o

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Operation Football

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Miami Valley reacts to FDA panel's vote on booster shot

North Port PD PIO Josh Taylor joins WFLA Now to discuss Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie case

What comes next after FDA panel's rejection of Pfizer's third booster shot?

Police update on missing North Port woman Gabby Petito

ODOT steps into the future with remote-controlled mower

US lawmakers concerned about negative impact Instagram has on teens' mental health

More News