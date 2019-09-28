Operation Football Week 5: Butler at Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – With both Butler and Piqua coming into Friday night’s match-up 2-2, one team was bound to go to a losing record and the other notching a winning record halfway through the season.
It was a defensive struggle but Piqua found itself on top after 48 minutes, beating Butler 14-7.
