Operation Football Week 5: Butler at Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – With both Butler and Piqua coming into Friday night’s match-up 2-2, one team was bound to go to a losing record and the other notching a winning record halfway through the season.

It was a defensive struggle but Piqua found itself on top after 48 minutes, beating Butler 14-7.

” ”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.