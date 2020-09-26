Operation Football Week 5: Bellbrook at Brookville

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A big game Friday night between two unbeaten teams, Bellbrook ranked second in the state in Division 3 paid a visit to Brookville to take on a Blue Devils team ranked tenth in D-Five.
The Golden Eagles of Bellbrook were flying high on the road taking the ‘W’ from Brookville 42-21.
