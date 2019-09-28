Operation Football Week 5 Band of the Week: Tecumseh Marching Arrows

TECUMSEH, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Tecumseh Marching Arrows, our Operation Football Band of the Week for Week Five.

Under the directions of Melissa Willardson and assistants Bryan Martin, David Wilson, Tyler Ohlemacher, Hoyt Hallford, and Rebecca Brittain, the Tecumseh Marching Band is 56 members strong.

This year’s show is “James Bond,” featuring music from the long-running 007 series.

The band will be performing in the Heritage of Flight parade in New Carlisle a week from Saturday, with upcoming competitions at Canal Winchester, Westerfield North, and the Tecumseh Showcase of Bands.

