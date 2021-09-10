Operation Football Week 4: Tri-County North at Dixie

Operation Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dancing at Dixie, the Greyhounds hosted Tri-County North.

Starting the second half, Dixie with the onside kick and Dewey Hill falls on the ball putting Greyhounds in a good spot.

The Greyhounds’ Logan Grubb takes the handoff, runs over a defender and runs it to the one yard line. Devin Johnson then punching it into the end zone, Dixie in front 20-6.

Back come the Panthers and quarterback Logan Flory connects with Darryn Shellabarger. A nice grab and Shellabarger goes down at the nine.

Luke Eby finishing off the drive with a one yard touchdown — Tri-County North with a big second half rally, beating out Dixie 40-27.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Operation Football

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Gov. DeWine, Miami Valley weigh in on Biden vaccine mandate

Dr. Anthony Fauci talks delta variant in Arkansas, new federal vaccine mandates

Pilot tasked with finding Flight 93 before it made its way to DC

FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data

Lawmakers react to President Biden's vaccine requirements

More News