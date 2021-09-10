Operation Football Week 4: Tri-County North at Dixie

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dancing at Dixie, the Greyhounds hosted Tri-County North.

Starting the second half, Dixie with the onside kick and Dewey Hill falls on the ball putting Greyhounds in a good spot.

The Greyhounds’ Logan Grubb takes the handoff, runs over a defender and runs it to the one yard line. Devin Johnson then punching it into the end zone, Dixie in front 20-6.

Back come the Panthers and quarterback Logan Flory connects with Darryn Shellabarger. A nice grab and Shellabarger goes down at the nine.

Luke Eby finishing off the drive with a one yard touchdown — Tri-County North with a big second half rally, beating out Dixie 40-27.