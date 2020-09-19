Operation Football Week 4: Tippecanoe at Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Troy hosted their rival Tippecanoe, and by the half were down 10 – 7.

Unable to recover against the Red Devils, the Trojans lost 26 -30.

