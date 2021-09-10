Operation Football Week 4: Stebbins at Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Our reigning team of the week, Stebbins, is on the road tonight looking to stay undefeated with a trip up to Troy to take on the Trojans.

Troy wearing 9/11 uniforms to recognize the Ohio National Guard.

Stebbins strikes first with a long drive that ends when Omar Holloway punches it in from three yards out. Indians take the lead 7-0.

Then, the Trojans talk it over and decide to take a gamble.

Late first quarter, fourth and 25, Troy goes to punt but it’s a fake! Jack Kleinhenz takes off and just gets the first down to keep the drive alive. This sets up a short touchdown to start the second quarter, both teams tied at 7-7.

The score didn’t stay that way for long, the Indians’ Nate Keller hits Rayvon Harris-Belle on the screen, he slips a tackle and turns on the jets. Sixty-five yards to the house! Stebbins back on top 14-7.

Tory isn’t phased by this — they answer right back with a big play of their own. Bobby Rohlfs airs it out, Kleinhenz behind the defense. He’s got it, he’s gone! Seventy-eight yards for the touchdown!

Troy wins it in overtime 28-21.