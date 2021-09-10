Operation Football Week 4: Stebbins at Troy

Operation Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Our reigning team of the week, Stebbins, is on the road tonight looking to stay undefeated with a trip up to Troy to take on the Trojans.

Troy wearing 9/11 uniforms to recognize the Ohio National Guard.

Stebbins strikes first with a long drive that ends when Omar Holloway punches it in from three yards out. Indians take the lead 7-0.

Then, the Trojans talk it over and decide to take a gamble.

Late first quarter, fourth and 25, Troy goes to punt but it’s a fake! Jack Kleinhenz takes off and just gets the first down to keep the drive alive. This sets up a short touchdown to start the second quarter, both teams tied at 7-7.

The score didn’t stay that way for long, the Indians’ Nate Keller hits Rayvon Harris-Belle on the screen, he slips a tackle and turns on the jets. Sixty-five yards to the house! Stebbins back on top 14-7.

Tory isn’t phased by this — they answer right back with a big play of their own. Bobby Rohlfs airs it out, Kleinhenz behind the defense. He’s got it, he’s gone! Seventy-eight yards for the touchdown!

Troy wins it in overtime 28-21.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Operation Football

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Gov. DeWine, Miami Valley weigh in on Biden vaccine mandate

Dr. Anthony Fauci talks delta variant in Arkansas, new federal vaccine mandates

Pilot tasked with finding Flight 93 before it made its way to DC

FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data

Lawmakers react to President Biden's vaccine requirements

More News