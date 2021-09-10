Operation Football Week 4: Miamisburg at Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – More from the Greater Western Ohio Conference and another key matchup.

Miamisburg opened the season with three straight, impressive wins but the Vikings should get a stiff test tonight with a trip to Centerville to take on the 2-1 Elks.

It was Wee Elks night in Centerville and a lot of excited kids welcomed the home team onto the field

On the opening drive the ‘Burg looses the handle, the fumble is recovered by Centerville sophmore Baylor Stickeyl but the Elks were unable to take advantage of the good field position after a missed field goal.

The Vikings next possession netted a better result, Justin Barry dumps the screen pass to Jackson McGohan. The junior slips a couple of tackles and carries it into the redzone before being knocked out at the ten.

A few plays later, third and goal at the five, Barry with the high toss where only McGohan can get it and Miamisburg grabs the 7-0 lead.

Now it’s the Elks’ turn on offense — Chase Harrison goes over the middle to Nic Bruder and he moves straight into ‘Burg territory. The drive continues, into the second quarter and ends on a 40 yard field goal by Jackson Courville which puts the Elks on the board.

The Vikings try to answer, on the reverse Drew Copsey finds running room and picks up nice yards on the carry, but his drive will stall for Coach Lance Schneider’s team.

With the first half winding down, Harrison rolls out and connects with Cameron Smith — the senior receiver puts out a nice spin move and a solid stiff arm before being run out of bounds.

With 1.7 seconds on the clock, Courville with another might kick, it went the 38 yards but it could have gone 48. Now the Elks are trailing the Vikings 7-6 at halftime. But Centerville puts up 24 points in the second half and defeats Miamisburg 30-13.

