Operation Football Week 4: Carlisle at Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) — Carlisle made there way to Franklin on Friday, but there wasn’t much scoring.

First half, the Indians tried to move the ball but Franklin’s Pierce Baverle makes the stop.

A little later in the game it’s the Wildcats offense trying to make something happen, but Carlisle’s Trent Saylor and Bryce Brown make the tackle.

More defense from Carlisle, with Scottie Bruns making another stop.

One offensive highlight from Friday, Carlisle’s Kole Larison throws it down field to Grant Chaney who makes a great catch. But the Wildcats get the win 7-0.

