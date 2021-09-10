Operation Football Week 4: Bellbrook at Eaton

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) — It was the Golden Eagles versus the Eagles, the battle of the birds of prey.

Eaton’s defense coming up with a big play early, Devin Rader has a big hit in the backfield and Bellbrook is forced to punt.

On the receiving end, a big hit this time by the Golden Eagles and the ball is loose, recovered by Bellbrook’s Luke Benetis.

Fourth and goal on the two, the Golden Eagles going for it all but the Eagle’s Ashton Hewitt makes the big stop and it’s a turnover on downs.

Moving into the second quarter, Bellbrook’s Sam Barhorst delivers the QB sack and Eaton is forced to punt. After a fantastic punt, Bellbrook backed up at the one, there’s a fumble and the ball is recovered by Reid Tinstman who sets up the first score.

Aiden Williams with the one yard touchdown run. In a close game, the Eagles beat the Golden Eagles 21-20.