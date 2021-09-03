Operation Football Week 3: Xenia at Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Fairborn plays at home tonight against the Buccaneers.

We pick it up in the second half as Xenia holds a 29-0 lead over the Skyhawks. The Buccaneers looking to add to their lead but Fairborn’s Noah Johnson gets the interception for the Skyhawks.

With Fairborn driving on a 4th and 3, they fumble the ball as the Buccaneers’ Ronnie Butler recovers the fumble.

On the next drive for Xenia, the Buccaneers freshman quarterback pitches the ball to Juan Underwood and he is tackled in the end zone for a Skyhawks safety, making it 29-2 Buccaneers.

Xenia was just too strong tonight, as senior Jalen Adams punches one in from a single yard out — Buccaneers take the win 42-2.