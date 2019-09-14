Operation Football Week 3: Xenia and Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Franklin Wildcats were looking to improve on its undefeated season after last week’s 10-point win over Edgewood when the Xenia Buccaneers rolled into town on Friday night.

The Buccaneers put a spoil on the unblemished Wildcats record, winning a close one 27-20 on the road.

