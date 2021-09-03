Operation Football Week 3: West Liberty-Salem at Catholic Central

Operation Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Catholic Central gets the homefield advantage in tonight’s game against West Liberty-Salem.

Picking it up in the second quarter, the Irish up 12-7 and playing good defense. Ivan Escamilia with the big hit at the one and the Tigers are denied.

West-Liberty now calling fourth and goal at the inch line, running Gabe McGill punches it in and puts the Tigers up by one.

On the extra point Catholic Central’s DeShawn Martin busts through the line and West Liberty-Salem fails to convert.

Just before halftime, the Irish going to the air but the pass is intercepted by the Tigers’ Dillon Glunt.

Springfield Catholic trailed at halftime but rallies in the final two quarters and defeats West Liberty-Salem 32-20.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Operation Football

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Alter Fest returns after year off because of COVID-19

Ohio Task Force 1 returning home after doing assessments in Louisiana

Afghan refugees receive aid from US government but deal with poor conditions

‘Thank you son’: Tampa Bay mom mourns soldier son killed in Kabul attack that killed 13

'Q-Anon Shaman' admits role in Jan. 6 insurrection

Delta variant kept jobs gains slim in August

More News