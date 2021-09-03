Operation Football Week 3: West Liberty-Salem at Catholic Central

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Catholic Central gets the homefield advantage in tonight’s game against West Liberty-Salem.

Picking it up in the second quarter, the Irish up 12-7 and playing good defense. Ivan Escamilia with the big hit at the one and the Tigers are denied.

West-Liberty now calling fourth and goal at the inch line, running Gabe McGill punches it in and puts the Tigers up by one.

On the extra point Catholic Central’s DeShawn Martin busts through the line and West Liberty-Salem fails to convert.

Just before halftime, the Irish going to the air but the pass is intercepted by the Tigers’ Dillon Glunt.

Springfield Catholic trailed at halftime but rallies in the final two quarters and defeats West Liberty-Salem 32-20.