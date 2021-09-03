Operation Football Week 3: Versailles at Marion Local

MARIA STEIN, Ohio (WDTN) — Both teams entered tonight’s games with 2-0, but Versailles has put more points on the board in those two games with a total of 90-7.

Tonight the two MAC heavyweights met at Booster Stadium in Maria Stein. Flyers fans ready to go, a packed house in Maria Stein tonight.

A fantastic first half, late first quarter Marion Local strikes first with Dylan Fleck punches it in from one yard out — 6-0 Flyers.

Versailles was throwing big punches all night, and they get a little luck here — Tigers quarterback Carson Bey fires it deep into double coverage but it isn’t picked off. It somehow bounced up into the air and Noah McEldowney is on the spot for the grab, Tigers end up with a 22 yard field goal early in the second quarter bringing it to 6-3 Marion Local.

The score didn’t stay that way for long, the ensuing kickoff goes straight to Owen Rindler, who takes it at his own 16 yard line. He breaks to the right, finds a wall of blockers and he is gone! Eighty-four yards for the kickoff return touchdown, 13-3 Marion Local.

But Versailles didn’t blink, late second quarter Bey goes deep again. Here he comes again, McEldowney races 61 yards inside the five yard line.

Next play, Bey calls his own number and gets in behind his big offensive line. He scores to make it 13-10.

Versailles took the lead in the second half but Marion Local roars back to win a thriller with 19-17.