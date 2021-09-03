Operation Football Week 3: Tippecanoe at Butler

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s early, but Tippecanoe and Butler began the night tied for first place in the Miami Valley League’s Miami Division, setting up a showdown in Vandalia.

Before kickoff, the Aviators retiring the jersey of former Buckeye great and now Detroit Lion offensive tackle Taylor Decker. Joining him for the ceremony was his former Butler head coach, Greg Bush.

Early trouble for the Aviators, the pass is tipped off by Tipp, hauled-in by linebacker Josh Dietz and returned for the touchdown giving the Red Devils the early 7-0 lead.

Later in the first quarter it’s Tippecanoe’s offense on the move. Liam Poronsky tossing the deep ball and a finger-tip catch by senior Gavin Garlitz.

The drive ends with Cayd Everhart busting into the end zone from two yards out, 14-0 Devils.

More good fortune for Coach Matt Brugbacher’s team, Butler backed up and the punt is blocked and recovered in the end zone by Lukas Walker. Throw seven more on the scoreboard.

Late second quarter, Poronsky throwing the 21 yard touchdown pass to Garlitz — Tippecanoe holding a 28-0 lead at halftime.

The Red Devils go on to beat Butler 34-7.