Operation Football Week 3: Springfield at Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Another Greater Western Ohio Conference matchup pitted two teams that were coming off losses in Week 2 as the Springfield Wildcats took on the Miamisburg Vikings on the road.
This game got out of hand early and Springfield easily dominated the Vikings with a 42-0 victory to improved to 2-1. In Springfield's two victories, they outscore their opponents 86-14.
