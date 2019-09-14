Operation Football Week 3: Preble Shawnee at West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A week after winning by 49 points over Twin Valley South, the Preble Shawnee Arrows aimed to keep up the momentum Friday night, headed into a showdown with the winless West Carrollton Pirates.

In a repeat performance, the Arrows once again won by 49 points, shutting out the Pirates 49-0 on their home turf.

” ”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.