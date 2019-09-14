Breaking News
Man with dementia reported missing out of Middletown

Operation Football Week 3: Preble Shawnee at West Carrollton

Operation Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Operation Football Scoreboard

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A week after winning by 49 points over Twin Valley South, the Preble Shawnee Arrows aimed to keep up the momentum Friday night, headed into a showdown with the winless West Carrollton Pirates.

In a repeat performance, the Arrows once again won by 49 points, shutting out the Pirates 49-0 on their home turf.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Operation Football

More Game of the Week
More Big Play of the Night
More Band of the Week
More Cheerleaders of the Week

More from 2 Sports

More Ohio State University
More University of Dayton
More Wright State University
More Dayton Dragons
More Operation Football
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS