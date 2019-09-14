Operation Football Week 3: Fairmont at Northmont

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Coming off a narrow loss to Lakota East last week, the Fairmont Firebirds looked towards the Clayton Thunderbolts Friday night, in search of their first victory.

For the third straight week, however, the Thunderbolts outscored their opponents by at least 10 points, defeating Fairmont 28-14 at home.

