Operation Football Week 3: Dunbar at Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – In search of their first win, the Dunbar Wolverines traveled to Centerville to take on the Elks, who were also searching for that elusive first victory of the season.

Thankfully for the Elks, Friday night was their night as they coasted to a 35-6 victory over the Wolverines.

