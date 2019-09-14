Operation Football Week 3: Chaminade-Julienne at Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – It took a while to get going at Greenville due to a lightning delay, but not even the weather could stop the Eagles of Chaminade-Julienne from making the trip to take on the Green Wave.

The Eagles would wait out the storms and go on to knock off Greenville 37-16 on the road.

” ”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.