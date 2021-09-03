Operation Football Week 3: Chaminade-Julienne at Fairmont

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The reigning team of the week — Fairmont — playing host to Chaminade-Julienne for a showdown between the Eagles and the Firebirds.

The Firebirds defense coming up big as Tyler Adkins and Charles Myers make the nice stop setting the tone for this one.

Chaminade-Julienne can also play some defense, Fairmont going to the air but the pass is intercepted by the Eagles’ Keyon Owens.

Fairmont gets the ball back and the hand off goes to Drew Baker, who takes it to the house — 7-0 Firebirds.

Later it’s Baker again, he had over 230 yards rushing tonight and he takes this right into your living room.

Then it’s Fairmont’s Will Holt drilling a 39 yard field goal.

Fairmont improving to 3-0 with a 27-7 win over Chaminade-Julienne.

