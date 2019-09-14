Operation Football Week 3 Big Play of the Night: Xenia’s Johnson goes 80 yards

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to Xenia’s Kevin Johnson, whose 80-yard run for a touchdown was announced as the Operation Football Week 3 Big Play of the Week.
The touchdown put Xenia on top for good as the Buccaneers won 27-20 over Franklin.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.