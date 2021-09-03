Operation Football Week 3: Benjamin Logan at Kenton Ridge

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Benjamin Logan, unbeaten this season, is visiting Kenton Ridge.

Early on the Cougars’ Justin Pitt breaking through and producing the quarterback sack. On the ensuing possession, Kenton Ridge running back Heath Jones goes left and he finds the end zone for a 15 yard touchdown. The Cougars then tack on the two point conversion for an 8-0 lead.

On 4th and three, Benjamin Logan on the quarterback keeper, but they only get it two yards — stopped by the Cougars own Bryce Smith.

Turnover on the down, Kenton Ridge making the most of it as quarterback Brady King finds Jayden Rowland for the touchdown. The Cougars add two more on the conversion.

At the end of the night, Kenton Ridge wins big 52-28 against Benjamin Logan.