Operation Football Week 3: Bellbrook at Tecumseh

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) — On the first play from the scrimmage for Tecumseh, they go 80 yards in the air as Nate Cory connects with Brock Kitchens and does the rest for a 6-0 Arrows lead.

This time it’s Tecumseh’s defense and Kitchens as they stop the Bellbrook runner behind the line of scrimmage.

At the beginning of the second quarter, Bellbrook gets on the board as senior Seth Borondy punches it in the short touchdown — Bellbrook goes up 7-6.

The Eagles would get another score before half as junior Carson Labensky scores from three yards out, putting the Eagles up 14-6.

In the end, Bellbrook rolls past Tecumseh 28-9.