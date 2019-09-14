Operation Football Week 3: Beavercreek at Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A season removed from both teams combining for six wins, the Beavercreek Beavers and the Springboro Panthers faced off with unblemished 2-0 records.
Unfortunately for Beavercreek, that record went blemished on Friday night, getting blanked by Springboro 45-0 on the road.
