Operation Football Week 3 Band of the Week: Centerville Jazz Band and Coeds

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Centerville Jazz Band and Coeds, our Operation Football Band of the Week.

Under the direction of Brandon Barrometti and Scott Gasaway, the Centerville Jazz Band is 185 members strong.

This year’s show is entitled “Rhapsodic” featuring “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen and George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”

The band travels to Indianapolis Saturday for their first competition of the season. And later this year, the band will be back in Indy for the Bands of America Super Regional Championship and Grand National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium.

